LAHORE - Many police officers are facing delay in the departmental promotions as the Punjab government is yet to approve the summary regarding the amendment in the schedule of Sub- Inspector and Inspectors.

Police sources told The Nation that the summary dated 29-11-2221 was sent to the Punjab Chief Secretary by the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The summary (a copy of which is available with The Nation) has not been placed before the provincial government, according to police sources. They said that the police promotions were stopped due to a former police chief and the cases are still pending. The chief secretary is supposed to forward this summary to the chief minister secretariat so that it could be given formal approval during the cabinet meeting. However, the summary has not been sent to the CM secretariat yet, they said and expressed displeasure over unnecessary delay.

The draft notification, sources said, had been vetted. “If the Administrative Department agrees to the same, it may proceed for approval of the Chief Minister to place it before the Cabinet through its Standing Committee on Legislative Business,” according to summary. It stated that Article 7 of the Police Order 2002 was amended through the Punjab Police Order (Amendment) Act, XXI of 2013.

Under this amendment, new rules titled “Sub Inspectors and Inspectors (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2013” were notified vide No. 30/AD/E-1INI, dated 02.01.2014 with the approval of Government of the Punjab (Annex-A). According to these rules, 50% posts of Inspectors were to be filled through promotion on seniority cum fitness basis and 50% posts of Inspectors through PPSC under High Potential Development Scheme i.e. Fast Track. After considering all pros & cons, it was felt to reduce the quota of fast track from 50pc to up to 20pc to speed up the promotion prospects from ranks and a summary was moved to the government. The said summary had been approved by the provincial cabinet. Similarly, there is dire need to rationalise the existing scheme of appointment of Sub- Inspectors and revise the existing quota bifurcation. Under the existing rules, the modes of appointment/ promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspector are 50pc by initial recruitment, 12.5pc by selection amongst Graduate Head Constables/ Assistant Sub-Inspectors on the recommendation of the Punjab Public Service Commission and 37.5pc by departmental promotion on seniority cum fitness basis from Assistant Sub-Inspectors. The appointment through all the modes is being made on yearly basis by strictly observing the rules subject to the availability of vacancies. However, it has been observed that appointment of Sub-Inspectors against 50pc quota (by initial recruitment) and appointment by selection i.e. 12.5pc (in service quota) through PPSC, is adversely affecting the career progression of lower ranks, as conventional promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspector through Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) can only be made against 37.5pc. If the method of direct recruitment of Sub- Inspectors continues on such pace, it will not only block promotion track of lower tier but also marginalize the promotion process to the rank of Inspector, as initial recruitment of Sub-Inspectors since 2014 has exceeded the total number of sanctioned seats of Inspectors. Under the above mentioned circumstances and in order to secure promotional prospects for the ranks of Head Constable, ASI and Sub-Inspector, it was proposed to amend the schedule of Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2013.