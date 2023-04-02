Share:

Mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper, central Punjab Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi, twenty-four, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta ten, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad thirteen and Murree four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla four degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus one and Pulwama three degree centigrade.