Share:

LAHORE - Minister Information & Culture Punjab Aamir Mir strongly condemned Imran Khan for calling Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi a crimi­nal and advised him to think first and then speak. He said that the PTI chairman has launched a campaign of false and absurd allegations but the people are con­scious and they are not ready to believe anything he says. Aamir Mir said that being a former Prime Minister, Khan should not leave the ground of civility and decency, otherwise he will be answered in his own language.