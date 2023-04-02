Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme 2023 in Islamabad on Saturday. Secretary Religious Affairs informed the meeting that receipt of applications for the Hajj-2023 was closed on 31st of last month as per government’s policy. Further, it was informed that 72,869 applications had been received in the banks against quota of 44190 of the government’s regular scheme. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and interfaith Harmony also provided details about its foreign exchange requirement for the Holy Hajj 2023. The Finance Minister directed to collect complete and fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications under the Regular Scheme from the banks by Tuesday. The Finance Minister said Hajj is a sacred religious obligation and the government will facilitate the Hujjaj in every possible manner.