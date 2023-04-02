Share:

Pakistan was bracing itself for more rain and strong winds, which were expected to hit the highlands and plains of the country on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In a statement released by the NDMA, the Meteorological Department predicted that western winds were likely to enter the country on Sunday, April 2, leading to strong winds in the upper and plain areas of the country from Monday to Tuesday.

The statement also warned of potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall during this time.

The Meteorological Department predicted rain in several regions including Neelam Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimbar, Mirpur, Diamir, Astor, Ghazar, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shagar, Galiyat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Kirk, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakul, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, and Islamabad.

The NDMA also warned that damage to crops, and landslides in hilly areas could occur due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. Weak infrastructure could also get affected.

As a precautionary measure, farmers were advised to irrigate their land given the upcoming climatic conditions.