MANCHESTER - Manchester City showed they can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as they put four past Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal very much alive. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola’s side in a goal-packed return to Premier League action after the international break.

The victory puts City five points behind the Gunners, who play Leeds United later on Saturday. “Brilliant - we knew it would be a tough game playing Liverpool and the first after the international break is always difficult,” Grealish told BT Sport after the match. “We wanted to start this last period right, Liverpool are so dangerous with players they have up front and then you, not fear the worst, but think it’s going to be a tough game to get back into it. We were excellent especially in the second half.”