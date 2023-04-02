Share:

ISLAMABAD - The finance ministry on Saturday clarified that the notification circulating on social media about the increase in petroleum prices is "fake".

According to the official of the finance ministry, there is no change made in current petroleum prices.

The government, the other day decided to keep the existing prices of petrol and High- Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people. According to the statement issued on March 31, these prices would be applicable from April 1, 2023, and will remain in force till April 15, 2023. The price of diesel will remain unchanged at the current level.