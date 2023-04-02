Share:

FAISALABAD - Former state minister and central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry has said that only PML-N could resolve genuine problems of the masses by providing all basic amenities at their door steps.

Talking to media after visiting new es­tablished flour distribution point at Buchi­ana Mandi on Saturday, he said that PML-N had started distribution of free flour only humanitarian basis so that the masses especially belonging to downtrod­den segment of the society could be provid­ed relief during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said that PML-N was a people-friend­ly party and it always worked for welfare and betterment of the masses. The po­litical opponents should also realize free flour distribution scheme above political point scoring as it was launched only on humanitarian basis for help the people. He said that Pakistan was passing in a crucial stage where every person was feeling hard and tough situation due to price spiral.

Therefore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiated free flour distribution schemes to facilitate the masses during the Holy Month, he added.

He said that PML-N had deep roots in the masses and it would emerge as vic­torious during coming elections. “On my proposal, Rana Sana Ullah Khan filed nomination papers from PP-100 (Fais­alabad-IV) Jaranwala. I shall also contest general elections on party ticket from NA-96 Jaranwala as this area is a citadel of PML-N”, he added. Meanwhile, Secre­tary Local Government Punjab Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited various flour distribution points and checked the four distribution process.