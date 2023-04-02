Share:

PESHAWAR - More than 125 influential people, said to be very close to the former chief minister and ministers were appointed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly before its dissolution by the PTI government.

According to an official document despite advertisements in the newspapers the official rules and procedures were overlooked in order to accommodate the blue-eyed. An official of KP assembly on the condition of anonymity disclosed that the advertisements in the newspapers were floated just to avoid any litigation and for face saving, adding that thousands of candidates applied for the posts but amazingly only the relatives of the former Chief Minister, Ministers and Assembly staff fulfilled the required experience and were appointed.

The document revealed that for Grade 16 to 18 the candidates close to former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were appointed to important posts. A candidate belonging to the constituency of former CM was appointed as Assistant Secretary in Grade 18 and Malik Ashraf, son of former PTI Minister Muhibullah, was appointed as Assistant Director Protocol while former PTI MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan’s nephew recruited in Grade 16, the document revealed. Similarly, Abdul Aziz, son of former MPA Abdul Salam Afridi was appointed as Assistant Director Reporting, Sarmadullah Afridi, son of Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Kifayatullah Afridi was appointed as Assistant Secretary while daughter of KP Assembly’s Secretary was appointed as Research Officer and his son-inlaw was appointed on a post Grade-16.