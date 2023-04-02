Share:

Peshawar - The pak-afghan Liaison Committee met to discuss various issues impeding the smooth operation of bilateral trade and the promotion of commercial activities in the region. arbab Qaiser hameed, Director Directorate of Transit Trade, presided over the meeting at Model Customs Collectorate peshawar. according to a press release issued here on saturday, the meeting was attended by members of the pak-afghan Liaison Committee including Director pak-afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce (paJCCI) Zia-ul-haq, former sVp sarhad Chamber, engr Manzoor elahi, president Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vp Frontier Custom agents association, Imtiaz ahmad, Commercial attache afghan Consulate, waheedullah himmat, Deputy attache, hameed Fazil Khel and others. speaking with meeting participants, Director paJCCI, Zia-ul-haq, raises the issue of goods checking by different departments causing delays in container clearance, which is causing a lot of problems for businessmen. apart from that, Mr Zia continued, container clearance at Karachi sea port takes more than ten days, resulting in demurrage and detention charges.

Mr Zia stated that despite the issuance of a notification regarding Cross Tuffing of containers in Karachi, the decision is not being implemented, as a result of which containers are being sent to afghanistan and taking a long time to return, forcing businessmen to pay extra money under the heading of detention charges. participants in the meeting also demanded permission to transport afghan Transit trade goods via railway rather than a bonded carrier.

They also demanded permission to file GD at azakhel Dry port so that Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s custom clearing agents could continue doing business. In response to the meeting’s demands, Director Transit Trade arbab Qaiser stated that he is well aware of the issues that the business community is facing. Qaiser assured the business community of his full cooperation and stated that decisions would be made with mutual coordination and consultation.