Share:

ISLAMABAD-Collaboration between China and Pakistan has the potential to bring about significant improvements in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

“China and Pakistan have a long-standing friendship, and over the years, they have cooperated on various projects related to agriculture. China has pledged to provide technical and financial assistance to Pakistan to help it develop its agriculture sector,” said Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), while talking to WealthPK. Agriculture contributes significantly to the country’s economy. However, the sector faces several challenges, including low productivity, outdated farming practices, lack of access to modern technologies, and water scarcity.

“Conversely, China has made remarkable progress in the field of agriculture through the use of advanced technology, which has resulted in increased crop yields and improved food security,” Hanif mentioned. “With China’s experience and expertise, Pakistan can significantly improve its agricultural productivity, which will have a positive impact on the country’s economy and the livelihoods of its people,” he said. The PCJCCI secretary general said China can assist Pakistan in the use of modern technologies to increase agricultural productivity. He said China has made significant investments in developing advanced technologies such as precision agriculture, which uses data and analytics to optimise crop yields.

“By adopting these technologies, Pakistan can significantly improve its agricultural productivity and compete in the global market,” he emphasised. Hanif said China can also help Pakistan in developing high-value crops that have a significant demand in the global market. He said China has expertise in producing crops such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers. “By collaborating with China, Pakistan can identify crops that are suitable for its climate and soil conditions and develop the necessary infrastructure to produce these crops,” he said.

Recently, the PCJCCI recommended during a think tank session that a joint agriculture laboratory should be established to help improve the agriculture sector by technology transfer to achieve increased cultivation and production. The idea was put forward by Moazzam Ghurki, president of the PCJCCI. He claimed that the project will benefit farmers by reducing the need to purchase insecticides and pesticides, cutting poverty in the country. “Given the country’s already high level of internet access, we should link Pakistan’s entire agricultural chain with e-commerce from production to marketing,” he suggested. According to the PCJCCI chief, Pak China Agriculture Laboratory’s main goal should be the digital transformation because it will lower agricultural production costs, improve efficiency, and open new job opportunities for local residents in Pakistan’s rural areas.