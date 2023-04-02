Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar and Senator Ijaz Ch have called on Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sir­ajul Haq at Mansoorah. Both sides discussed the prevailing political situation and agreed that the imple­mentation of the constitution was solution to the problems and all the stakeholders should at least unite on it.

Sirajul Haq was of the opinion that the political parties should start dia­logue on the agenda of general elec­tions. He said he believed the polls in two provinces would not bring any solution rather it would add to the prevailing crises. It is feared that defeating side would not accept the election results, he added.

Haq said the people are the final authority to make decision about the future of the country. Therefore, he added, they must be given right to elect their representatives through free and fair elections. He said that political parties and national insti­tutions were in a state of war while the masses were burning in the fire of inflation and lawlessness. So far, he said, over 20 people died during stampede at the ration distribution points. He said the political leader­ship should pay intention to the problems of common man, shunning fight. He said the political parties should make wise decision to save the democracy.