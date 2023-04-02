LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar and Senator Ijaz Ch have called on Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq at Mansoorah. Both sides discussed the prevailing political situation and agreed that the implementation of the constitution was solution to the problems and all the stakeholders should at least unite on it.
Sirajul Haq was of the opinion that the political parties should start dialogue on the agenda of general elections. He said he believed the polls in two provinces would not bring any solution rather it would add to the prevailing crises. It is feared that defeating side would not accept the election results, he added.
Haq said the people are the final authority to make decision about the future of the country. Therefore, he added, they must be given right to elect their representatives through free and fair elections. He said that political parties and national institutions were in a state of war while the masses were burning in the fire of inflation and lawlessness. So far, he said, over 20 people died during stampede at the ration distribution points. He said the political leadership should pay intention to the problems of common man, shunning fight. He said the political parties should make wise decision to save the democracy.