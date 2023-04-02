Share:

“Facebook was not originally created to be a company. It was built to accomplish a social mission - to make the world more open and connected.”

–Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is a social network service that is a part of the meta platform. It was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes, all of whom studied at Harvard University. It was first called Facemash and was intended to be an online service through which students could judge the attractiveness of their peers. Due to a violation of university policy, the service was shut down but its popularity convinced Zuckerberg to register a new social network called Facebook. First, it was exclusively for Harvard students but eventually, students from other universities could share their photos, information about their lives and classes on the network. The sheer number of users attracted MasterCard to start advertising for exposure there. Now, it nearly has three billion users and half of these users use the platform daily.