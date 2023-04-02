Share:

Peshawar - The water and sanitation services peshawar (wssp) revealed on saturday that the peshawar electric supply Company (pesCO) disconnected electricity from several tube wells in the city without prior notice, resulting in a water shortage in peshawar’s urban areas. The move is the result of a legal dispute between the two entities, with pesCO claiming arrears for a rebate previously granted to wssp.

The wssp has issued a statement urging pesCO to immediately restore power to the disconnected tube wells. It warned that if the situation worsened, it would lead to a breakdown in law and order. The statement clarified that WSSP has been paying its current bills on time and that all regular bills have been paid. The water shortage caused by pesCO’s action is likely to cause inconvenience and hardship for the people of peshawar, so the issue must be resolved as soon as possible.