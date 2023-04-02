Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted extremely hot weather in Karachi and mercury may climb to 40°C next week, local media reported on Saturday.

According to PMD’s prediction, extremely hot weather will be started next week after heavy rainfall in different parts of the country. It was predicted that the plain areas of Sindh including Karachi, Balochistan and Punjab will witness high mercury from 36°C to 38°C in the coming week.

The weather would be dry and hot in the second and third Ashra of Ramazan, whereas, there are low chances of rainfalls in April. The daily forecast of PMD stated today that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Another westerly wave is likely to approach upper and western parts from 2nd April (evening/night).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan today (Saturday). Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. On Sunday, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected North Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Gujranwala 75, Sialkot (Airport 43, City 36), Gujrat 32, Lahore (Airport 22, City 18), Narowal 21, Mandi Bahauddin 11, Jhelum, Murree 06, Mangala, Hafizabad, Sargodha 03, Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 02), Attock 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 29, Balakot 17, Saidu Sharif 16, Kakul 14, Chitral 07, Dir (Upper 09, Lower 07), Drosh 07, Kalam, Cherat, Mirkhani 05, Kashmir: Rawalakot, Kotli. 09, Muzaffarabad (Airport 08, City 06), Garhidupatta 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis, Astor 02 and Bunji 01. Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Mithi & Sakrand 37.