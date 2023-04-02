Share:

HYDERABAD - A suspected robber, allegedly robbing the citizens during Sehri time, was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with Hussainabad police at Giddu Naka chowk. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police spotted some suspects riding on a motorbike and asked them to stop. However, he added, the susects opened fire on the police while trying to escape. He claimed that in the exchange of fire, the suspect Khalil Jatt sustained a gunshot to his leg and was apprehended but his 2 other accomplices managed to escape. Jatt was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery. The spokesman told that the police were checking Jatt’s criminal record.