On Sunday, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and accused them of threatening a female judge in the past. Mr Sanaullah claimed that the same people who threatened the female judge were now acting as spokespersons for three judges.

In response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi's statement, Mr Sanaullah referred to the PTI members as 'Dabba Peer', 'Dabbu', and 'Imran's looter intellectual', and claimed that they were eagerly waiting for Imran Khan's disqualification so they could take over the party.

He also accused Zaman Park's 'Rangbaaz' and Multan's 'Dabba Peer' of insulting the opinions of the majority of Supreme Court judges.

Mr Sanaullah further criticized those who filed a false reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and said that they should feel shame while talking about the judiciary and judges.

He claimed that Imran's satanic gang always stands against the constitution, justice, and the people.

Mr Sanaullah criticized PTI for preaching respect for judiciary while blaming them for being involved in pelting stones at the court and labeled them as shameless.