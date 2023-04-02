Share:

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday, accusing the party of attempting to undermine the Prime Minister's free flour scheme for the public.

In a statement, Ms Aurangzeb claimed that the looters of the past four years were now targeting the public welfare scheme.

She went on to lambast PTI, calling their mindset disgusting and alleging that they were making the scheme controversial for nefarious political reasons.

Ms Aurangzeb further claimed that PTI leader Imran Khan was worried that PM Shehbaz was providing relief to the public by giving them free flour, free electricity, metro, and orange train.

She added that now PM Sharif was focused on the welfare of the people, reducing unemployment, and inflation.

According to Ms Aurangzeb, PM Sharif thinks day and night about the issues faced by public and reinitiated developmental projects.

The Information Minister also requested the media not to share blatant lies or fake news without verifying their authenticity.