Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to prepare design for building tower type modern jails in the province.

Chairing a special meeting in Lahore today, he said new jails in Punjab will be equipped with the latest facilities and security equipment.

He said setting up of IT Centers in Jails will also be considered to impart latest knowledge to prisoners.

Mohsin Naqvi asked not to compromise on the quality of food for prisoners. He also directed to ensure prisoners' participation in the burial of close relatives.

The meeting decided in principle to conduct ten further TEVTA technical courses for prisoners. It was decided to provide up to three months of relief in prisoners' sentences who complete technical education, religious education or graduate from jail.

Under the Chief Minister's direction, prisoners' meeting duration with relatives has been extended from 20 minutes to 35 minutes.

During the meeting, participants were informed that more than 20 thousand prisoners have already completed TEVTA technical courses.