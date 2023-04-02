Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centre established at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura on Saturday. Mohsin Naqvi inspected arrangements made for citizens at the centre and directed to further improve facilities. He directed that every citizen should be treated with respect coming at the centres and flour distribution process should be completed at the earliest.

The CM directed that provision of free flour to the elders should be ensured without any delay. He also listened to the complaints of visitors present at the centre and issued on the spot directions for their quick redressal. He inquired from men and women about arrangements at the centre and provision of free flour. He ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centres according to the number of citizens and remarked that he himself was overseeing the historic flour package announced by the federal and the Punjab government.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the provincial ministers and secretaries were playing a proactive role for proper monitoring of the package. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that significant improvement had been made in the facilities at the centres owing to continuous and uninterrupted monitoring process. CM reviews Akbar Chowk Flyover Project Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to review the construction of Akbar Chowk Flyover Project here at CM Office on Saturday. The CM was given a detailed briefing about matters pertaining to the Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was informed during the briefing that no trees would be cut during the construction of the flyover and PHA would buy latest machinery for safe relocation of trees.

Thousands of citizens of Johar Town, Faisal Town, Model Town and Township would benefit with the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover. Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in minimum possible time for public facilitation. He also directed to make excellent arrangements for smooth traffic flow during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project. Punjab Chief Secretary, Chairman of Planning & Development Board Punjab, Secretary Housing and officials concerned attended the meeting.