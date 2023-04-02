Share:

LAHORE - The competitions of six games under the title of Ramazan Sports Series will get under way at the sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from April 4, 2023. Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz made this announcement while presiding over an important meeting of Punjab Sports Department at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday evening.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other officials attended the key meeting. Addressing the meeting, Wahab Riaz said the teams from all divisions will participate in the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis while the teams of Lahore cricket clubs will feature in the tape ball cricket event.

He further said that the Ramazan Sports Series competitions will be played under floodlights after the Iftari time and hefty cash prizes will be given to top position holder teams.