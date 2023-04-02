Share:

KARACHI-Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that non-governmental social welfare organisations were arms of the government and the role of the Red Crescent in the health sector, especially in restoring the flood victims is praiseworthy. He was talking to Chairperson Red Crescent Farzana Naik at the Governor House here. In the meeting, the treatment of poor people, service to suffering humanity, and the role of the Red Crescent in natural calamities were discussed. The Governor said the provision of modern medical facilities by Red Crescent is commendable. Farzana Naik told the governor that many welfare projects are under consideration in the future. Later, Farzana Naik also presented the organization’s annual report to the governor.

Governor visits Orangi Town

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited Orangi Town and interacted with the citizens.

He said, ‘I am grateful to the people for the title of people’s Governor.’ The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house during the whole holy month of Ramadan. The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people. He also did 10th Sehri at Orangi Town.

Governor grieves over death of Advisor’s mother

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Advisor of CM Sindh Tariq Hasan’s mother here on Saturday. He prayed for the deceased higher place in Jannah.