KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that a subsidy of Rs15 billion would be given in the month of Ramzan. He said that the Sindh government’s idea was to help the people in a dignified manner. He expressed these views in a press conference here, according to a communiqué.

The Minister said that if anyone felt that they were eligible, they should approach the nearest Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) centre and they would be registered within 24 hours. While discussing the current political situation of the country, Sharjeel Memon said that there had never been such disrespect for the Constitution in the history of Pakistan as was being witnessed today. He said that last month, the police were tortured in Lahore and petrol bombs were thrown at the police. He said that no time had been given to a reference of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The Minister said that the Sindh government had made a coordinated strategy to deliver cash to the beneficiaries under the BISP.