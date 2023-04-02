Share:

QUETTA - The federal government on Satur­day released Rs40 million for the University of Gwadar, a handout is­sued by the DGPR said.

The funds were released follow­ing the meeting of Member of Na­tional Assembly Mohammad Aslam Bhootani with Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the PM was requested to re­lease the funds required for the con­struction of the new building of the University of Gwadar.

The people of Gwadar and Lasbel­la expressed their gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and MNA Aslam Bhutani for the release of funds for educational development projects.

MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani said that the provision of funds would start a new era of education­al development in the coastal belt of the province.

“With the release of Rs 40 mil­lion funds, the establishment and construction of the new building of the University of Gwadar will begin soon,” he added.

Lauding the unflinching support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Planning and De­velopment Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the release of funds was made pos­sible due to their personal interest