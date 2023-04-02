Share:

QUETTA - Senate Chairman Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sat­urday strongly condemned the recent incident of terror­ism in Balochistan, in which four security personnel lost their lives. The Chairman ex­pressed deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred. In a condolence message to bereaved families, the Senate Chairman praised the bravery and sacrifices of the security forces who have been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in the country. The Chairman further added that such cowardly acts of terror­ism cannot deter the resolve of the security forces and the nation in their fight against terrorism. The Senate Chair­man concluded his message by offering prayers for the el­evation of the martyred secu­rity personnel and expressing solidarity with their families. He reiterated that the nation stands united in its resolve to eliminate the scourge of ter­rorism from the country.