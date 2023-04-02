Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

A three-member special bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will hold the hearing. Justice Mandukhel and Justice Aminuddin earlier excused themselves from hearing the case. The bench had broken up twice after both judges apologized.

At the last hearing, the request of the Attorney General to form a full court was rejected by the Supreme Court. In the case, the arguments of PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar and Election Commission’s lawyer Sajeel Swati were completed. The Attorney General, and caretaker government lawyers will give arguments on Monday.

At the previous hearing, the Chief Justice had observed in his remarks that there would be important news on Monday. We have shown restraint, he remarked. The chairman of a party has ensured, the government would also have to forget the past, he observed.

It should be noted that in the election case, the People's Party, Muslim League (N) and JUI have requested to be parties and constitution of the full court.