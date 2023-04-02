Share:

LAHORE-Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta Saturday paid surprise visit to the Government College of Technology, Printing, and Graphics Arts TEVTA. During his visit, Ehsan Bhutta looked after the academic process, attendance, labs, play area, and cleanliness. He also visited classrooms and discussed different matters with teachers and students. He also praised the industry-academia linkages of TEVTA with arts and the graphics industry. While speaking on occasion, he said that close coordination with industry is the real spirit of technical education. He also visited all labs, overviewed cleanliness, and green lines, and visited the roofs of the college building. He also advised to maintain the cleanliness of roofs along with other parts of the building. He also visited the Centre of Excellence which will be established in coordination with Asian Development Bank.