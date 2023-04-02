Share:

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Swat and its surrounding areas on Sunday, according to reports from the seismometer. The epicenter of the earthquake was identified to be at the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan, with a depth of 90 km.

Earlier on the 9th of March, earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Batkhela, and the surrounding areas with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The depth of that earthquake was recorded at 124 km.

It is worth noting that on the 21st of March, various countries in South Asia, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan in Pakistan, also experienced earthquake tremors.