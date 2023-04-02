Share:

The head of Pakistan Awami Muslim League and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has castigated the ruling alliance saying that October 8 is far away; they will not even see June 8.

The former minister tweeted that only a person like “Rana Sanaullah can give a statement regarding filing references against three judges. These judges gave verdicts against the PTI. But this does not mean that they would get arbitrary decisions from the judges.”

3جسٹس کےخلاف ریفرنس کے معاملے کا بیان رانا ثناء اللہ جیسا شخص ہی دےسکتا ہےان ججز نےPTIکےخلاف بھی فیصلے دیےتھے لیکن اس کا مطلب یہ نہیں کہ من پسند کے فیصلے ججز سے لیے جائیں حکومت کا الیکشن سےفرارہوناعدلیہ پر دباؤڈالناغریب کاآٹےکےلیےجان دینا سب خطرے کی علامت ہیں عدلیہ ریڈ لائن ہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 2, 2023

Rashid wrote in another tweet that the “caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will end in 90 days. The result of filing references against judges will also be zero. The country is going towards anarchy. Their [PDM] problem in the election in 90 days, which will prove to be the political death of the group of 13.”

8اکتوبرتودورکی بات یہ8جون کادن بھی نہیں دیکھیں گےلوگوں کےپاس مردےکی تدفین کےپیسےنہیں ہیں انکےڈالرکی قیمت دگنی ہوگئی ٹی وی چینلزپرپابندیاں لگانےسےساراملک سوشل میڈیاکیطرف چلاجائےگااسرائیل ہندوستان سےتجارت اثاثوں پردباؤکاجواب دیناہوگاعدلیہ یاسڑکوں پرعوام میں سےایک کافیصلہ مانناہوگا — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 2, 2023

He said that “the government’s attempt to evade elections, pressure on the judiciary, and the death of poor while trying to get a bag of free flour are all signs of danger.

“Judiciary is the red line. They have to accept the decision of either judiciary or the people on the streets. They have to clarify on Israel, trade with India and their assets.”

Rashid said that “record high inflation and unemployment could lead to civil war. People do not have money to bury their dead. The value of dollar has doubled [against rupee]. Banning TV channels will force people to switch over to social media.”