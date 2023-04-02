Share:

CHAMAN - Three children were killed and five persons in­jured when an earthquake demolished rooftop in Chaman, rescue sources said on Saturday.

The quake hit Bilalzai area near Chaman, caus­ing collapse of house roof. As a result, three chil­dren were killed and five people were injured. The victims were identified as two girls and a boy aged. Two women were among the injured. It is perti­nent to mention here that Pakistan’s National Seis­mic Monitoring Centre recorded earthquake of 3.8 magnitude intensity last night with epicentre 40 KM Southwest of Chaman in Afghanistan.