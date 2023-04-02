CHAMAN - Three children were killed and five persons injured when an earthquake demolished rooftop in Chaman, rescue sources said on Saturday.
The quake hit Bilalzai area near Chaman, causing collapse of house roof. As a result, three children were killed and five people were injured. The victims were identified as two girls and a boy aged. Two women were among the injured. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre recorded earthquake of 3.8 magnitude intensity last night with epicentre 40 KM Southwest of Chaman in Afghanistan.