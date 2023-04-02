Share:

LAHORE - The tickets for the three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore will go on sale today (Sunday) at 11am. The two teams play on 14, 15 and 17 April here at the Gaddafi Stadium. The PCB has set affordable ticket prices, ranging from PKR250 to PKR3,000.

The following are the enclosure categories and prices: VVIP Enclosure (Wasim Akram) – PKR3,000; VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) – PKR2,000; Premium (Raja’s and Saeed Anwar) – PKR1,000; First class (Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) – PKR500 and General (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas) – PKR250.

In the first phase, which commences today, the tickets will be available online at pcb. bookme.pk and fans can buy them using original ID cards. The fans will be required to bring their original ID or BForms (U-18) to gain entry in the stadium. The physical tickets will be available in the second phase from 6 April.