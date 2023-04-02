Share:

KHYBER - Bara Tribesmen demonstrated the arrest of a local tribal elder by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in an allegedly fabricated case on Saturday. CTD police detained tribal elder Mashad Gul at Bara bridge yesterday and transported him to their destination. Hundreds of Aka Khel tribal members marched from Bara Bridge to the Tehsil compound, carrying banners with slogans condemning the arrest of their tribal elder.

Speaking on the occasion, those who led the rally, including Haji Jafer Khan Afridi and others, claimed that as part of a plot by land grabbers to halt land distribution, fake cases were filed against committee members to keep them from doing their job of granting everyone their fair share of the property.

“We are peace-loving people,” they said, “but the CTD police allegedly kidnapped their elder in a false case to blackmail him, which is an injustice to them.” They requested that the government provide security for their elders because their lives were in danger. If tribal elder Mashad Gul is not released by Monday, protesters have threatened to close the Pak-Afghan motorway to all vehicular traffic.