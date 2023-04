Share:

KARACHI-The census staff in rural area of Malir, Karachi refused to work over being unpaid, according to a report on Saturday. At least 30 enumerators and supervisors staged a protest in Papri against the non-payment of the dues. “We have been working for a month, but we have not been paid,” Abbas Ali Baloch, one of the protesters, said. “We will not work unless we are paid,”supervisor Abdul Rahim Baloch said.