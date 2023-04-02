Share:

RAWALPINDI - Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 per cent recovery of the outstanding dues from the defaulters. Chairing a meeting held here, he reviewed the revenue collection of the agency and directed the authorities including Revenue Director and Deputy Directors to disconnect connections of the defaulters.

The meeting was attended by revenue officers and the staff concerned. He also appreciated the efforts of the officers who showed good performance in the revenue recovery campaign and reprimanded those whose performance was not satisfactory