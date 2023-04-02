Share:

ISLAMABAD - The unending political wrangling between PTI and PDM’s alliance has visibly dominated over miseries of unprivileged segment of society.

Perhaps the killing eleven women and children in stampede at Ramazan food distribution point, fast increasing terrorist attacks, skyrocketing fuel prices, unbearable inflation have become unnoticed routine news items.

The politicians from both sides are intensively more focused on point-scoring over the matter of conducting polls in the country. The question may never be addressed, as to how the upcoming government would prove panacea to all problems, the country facing on all fronts including economy and law and order situation.

The PDM’s government, at breakneck speed, has recently got approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), bill 2023, aimed to clip the power of chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity.

Though the controversial bill smoothly sailed through from two houses of the parliament, yet the role of president will once again emerge at this juncture. The bill can constitutionally become ‘Act of Parliament’ after the presidential nod on it. Whereas, the president had shown resistance in approving some legislation, more prominently election laws related to usage of EVM in elections.

The president had not only returned unsigned a bill seeking to reverse the controversial changes made in election laws, but also was unavailable to take oath of cabinet members of PDM’s government.

The senior members, desiring not to be named, revealed that President Arif Alvi is in consultation with legal experts of PTI to hang the recently passed bill.

Albeit the president has the power to resend any draft to prime minister without his approval, yet the prescribed rules has given limited powers to block the legislation only for a fortnight time period.

The PTI is main stakeholder of this recently passed legislation but Imran Khan has still not seen passing aggressive remarks of his fashion as yet. The so-far cold response also suggesting that president might send back the Supreme Court’s bill to prime minister with some reservations on it. The final decision has yet not been taken as some voices in the party asking the president to avoid blocking the bill with his observations.

It would not be out of place to mention here that president had written a strong worded letter to conduct the polls in two provinces and also stressed the country’s top election body to announce the schedule of elections in two provinces. Even, Alvi himself not hesitated to announce the schedule of elections in both the provinces.

The bill, after getting passed from parliament, is on the table of president suggest that the committee comprising CJP and two senior most judges would be able to decide about suo motu and benches formation of bench.

The amendments in the bill state that every cause, matter or appeal before the apex court would be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a committee comprising CJP and two senior-most judges. “The decisions of the committee would be taken by a majority,” explains the amended bill. It says,” The committee would compose a bench comprising No less than five apex court judges for the task”. Political and constitution experts viewed that the government and the opposition need to avoid unnecessary point scoring at this critical juncture. The president ought to avoid reflecting colour of his party in his decisions.