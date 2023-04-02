Share:

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have lost nearly £3m in a year since taking over Wrexham FC. But the pair have pledged to carry on backing the club, despite the financial hit. A statement on the club’s website said the loss was despite turnover being up five times on the previous year, at almost £6m. Most of that was made up of matchday income, kit and sponsorship. Newly-released accounts for the 12 months to the end of last June showed a loss of £2.914m.

The file, sent to Companies House, showed the figure was down to a surge in player wages and football costs. At almost £3.94m, it was almost triple the previous year’s figure of £1.34m. However, accounts show the club has seen a surge in turnover - £5.972m in the year, an increase of 404% on the £1.48m in the previous year. Matchday income accounted for £2.65m, retail sales in the club shop and online raised £1.303m while sponsorship and advertising made £1.053m.

The directors’ report which accompanied the accounts - signed by Humphrey Ker, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said the loss was disappointing, but predicted. It also said the loss to Grimsby Town in last season’s play-off semi-final only “served to strengthen the collective resolve to gain promotion” this season. Reynolds and McElhenney originally set up a company called R.R. McReynolds LLC to buy the club for £2m in 2021.