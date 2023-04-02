Share:

Peshawar - The water and sanitation services Company Mardan (wssCM) observed “salam sanitation Day” on saturday to thank its sanitation workers. According to WSSCM General Manager engn Khalil akbar, sanitary workers are always at the forefront of all emergencies. he stated that the day was observed to pay homage to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers. wssCM organised a walk to honour sanitation workers on the occasion of “salam sanitation Day,” led by General Manager Engineer Khalil akbar.

The walkers carried banners and placards with the slogan “salam sanitation staff.” The GM urged citizens to respect sanitary workers by cooperating with them. he stated that the purpose of observing the day was to highlight the critical role of sanitary workers, who frequently forego their leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays. “as responsible citizens, it is now our responsibility to keep our surroundings neat and clean,” he added. he described the wssCM as “a role model institution at the national and international level,” praising the sanitary workers’ professional dedication and commitment to removing solid waste from the city