BUCHA-President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Saturday to defeat Russia, speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha one year after Moscow’s troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town that has become synonymous with war crimes allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile unveiled a new foreign policy doctrine in which the West poses an “existential” threat to Moscow and the Kremlin lies at the centre of a broader Russian civilisation.

And in Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk warned Russia’s war in Ukraine had made severe rights violations “shockingly routine” and was distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival.