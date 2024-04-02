13 houses burnt to ashes in two incidents of fire in Kandiaro

KANDIARO - In two separate incidents of fire in the Kandiaro and Tharo Shah areas of Sindh, 13 wooden houses were burnt to ashes on Monday. In the fire incidents many cattle, goats, grains, and all other household goods were burnt to ashes. The cause of the fire is being said to be a spark from the stove of the house. As per the details, 12 houses were gutted due to a fire in the nearby village of Ali Muhammad Gadhi of Moro in Kandiaro while a house was also burnt to ash in the Tharo Shah area of Kan­diaro due to the same rea­son. The local police told the media that the crude hut-like houses of work­ers, labourers, and farm­ers caught fire. Resultantly, livestock, grains, and all other household goods in the houses were burnt to ashes. The victim’s families have appealed to the high­er authorities for immedi­ate help as they have no place or shelter to stay at night with women, infants, and little kids.