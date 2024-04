KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the 21 Ramazan martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) is a tragic day in the history of Islam. In his message on the Mar­tyrdom Day of Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) here on Monday, he said that Imam Ali’s martyrdom day teaches us to uphold justice and fairness. He said that Hazrat Ali (RA) always fought a struggle for the exaltation of Islam.