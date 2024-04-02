3600 litres adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR - A five-day spe­cial campaign against adulteration launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Author­ity concluded wherein 3600 litres of adulterated milk was discarded.

The five-day special campaign was carried out across the prov­ince, said a spokesperson Food Au­thority adding that teams checked milk vendors and milk tankers on main highways.

A modern mobile food testing lab collected and tested 1061 milk samples and found 906 samples satisfactory while 155 were un­satisfactory.

Similarly, in 155 unsatisfactory milk samples, the adulteration of powder was found in 10 percent of samples and water in 90 percent.