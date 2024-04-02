3600 litres adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR - A five-day special campaign against adulteration launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority concluded wherein 3600 litres of adulterated milk was discarded.
The five-day special campaign was carried out across the province, said a spokesperson Food Authority adding that teams checked milk vendors and milk tankers on main highways.
A modern mobile food testing lab collected and tested 1061 milk samples and found 906 samples satisfactory while 155 were unsatisfactory.
Similarly, in 155 unsatisfactory milk samples, the adulteration of powder was found in 10 percent of samples and water in 90 percent.