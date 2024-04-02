5,000 police provided security cover to Youm-e-Ali procession, says CCPO Bilal

LAHORE - Under the comprehensive security plan devised by Lahore police for a peaceful Hazrat Ali Day, special security measures were implemented for congregations and processions. In a statement issued on Monday, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that over 5,000 officers and officials were deputed for security duties on Hazrat Ali Day, with a three-tier security setup ensuring the safety of participants. The CCPO emphasized the real-time monitoring of gatherings and processions through CCTV surveillance. He underscored that security will remain heightened until the conclusion of the main procession. Moreover, Lahore Police is maintaining close coordination with the district administration, Safe Cities Authority and line departments to ensure public security. Senior police officers are actively overseeing all operations from control and monitoring rooms, he said. ‘CCPO attends funeral of martyred head constable’. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana attended the funeral of martyred Head Constable Ghazanfar Ali at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Head Constable Ghazanfar Ali, posted at Shahdra Town Police Station, was martyred in a firing incident. The CCPO laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains of Ghazanfar Ali and offered fateha for the departed soul. Ghazanfar Ali is survived by his wife and five children. DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeshan Asghar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab and senior officers were also present. The CCPO and other police officers extended condolences to the bereaved family and appreciated Mr Ali’s dedication to duty. Mr Kamyana said that the memories of the martyred Ghazanfar Ali will always remain alive in their hearts. Ghazanfar Ali is a shining example of bravery and dedication to duty. Lahore Police pays tribute to the services of martyred Ghazanfar Ali and every possible care will be taken for the welfare of the bereaved family, he said.