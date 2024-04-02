Al-Khidmat Foundation offers ration to 350 families of orphan kids

LAHORE - Al-Khidmat Foundation Multan distributed ration among 350 families of orphan kids at a ceremony held at Jamia ul Aloom Masoom Shah road, here on Monday. Chief of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Safdar Iqbal Hashmi, President Ahmed Chughtai and some others were also present in the ceremony. Each ration packet comprised of flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, vermicellies, and some other items of daily use. Dr Safdar Hashmi while addressing the participants informed that Al-Khidmat Foundation was bearing nutritional and educational expenses of over 1200 kids in Multan. He however added that there was space to work more as the range of service could be enhanced to 20,000 to 30,000 orphan kids families in Multan.