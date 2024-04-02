Tuesday, April 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Al-Khidmat Foundation offers ration to 350 families of orphan kids

APP
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Al-Khidmat Foundation Multan distributed ration among 350 families of orphan kids at a ceremony held at Jamia ul Aloom Masoom Shah road, here on Monday. Chief of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Safdar Iqbal Hashmi, President Ahmed Chughtai and some others were also present in the ceremony. Each ration packet comprised of flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, vermicellies, and some other items of daily use. Dr Safdar Hashmi while addressing the participants informed that Al-Khidmat Foundation was bearing nutritional and educational expenses of over 1200 kids in Multan. He however added that there was space to work more as the range of service could be enhanced to 20,000 to 30,000 orphan kids families in Multan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024