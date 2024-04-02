All set for Senate polls today

White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.

ISLAMABAD - All is set for the elections on 30 seats of the Senate today with opposition PTI likely to maintain its position as the single largest party while rul­ing coalition including PML-N and PPP are close to getting a two-third majority in the up­per house of the parliament.

As many as 59 candidates are in the run following the unopposed election of 18 sen­ators from Punjab and Balo­chistan. Polling will be held at the national and three provin­cial assemblies from 9am to 4pm. There will be no polling in Balochistan. However, there is confusion over the fate of Senate election in Khyber Pak­htunkhwa (KP) as the speaker of the provincial assembly is yet to take oath from six mem­bers elected on reserved seats for women and non-Muslims.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already declared that it would post­pone elections in the province if the speaker fails to admin­ister the oath to members-elect. The Peshawar Court (PHC) has directed the speak­er to first administer the oath from members-elect and then facilitate them to cast their vote in today’s polls. The elec­toral watchdog has finalized all the preparations as elec­tion material including ballot papers have been delivered to the returning officers.

Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. The Election Commis­sion has set the voting time in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Sen­ate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats. Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed. Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates.

The Senate now comprises 96 members including 23 each from four provinces and four from Islamabad. The 23 seats allocated to each province comprise 14 general seats, four each seats reserved for women and technocrats and one for minority member.

The term of a senator is six years and half of the senators retire after every three years. At first, the polling was to be held on 48 seats of the Sen­ate, 11 each from KP and Bal­chistan and 12 each from Pun­jab and Sindh and two from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). But after the election of 11 senators from Balochistan and seven from Punjab unop­posed, the polling will now be held on 30 seats.

At present, the PTI has total 20 seats in the Senate, includ­ing those elected unopposed from Punjab recently. The par­ty is in a comfortable position to clinch at least seven more seats from KP. Its total num­ber will become 27, thus get­ting the status of single larg­est party in the Senate. The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 13 seats in the Sen­ate and it is likely that it will win at least 12 to 13 seats in today’s elections. Thus PPP will likely become the sec­ond largest party in the house with at least 25 members.

The ruling Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will become the third largest party with 20 seats in the new house as at present it has 13 senators and it will win seven more seats, five from Punjab and one each from KP and Is­lamabad. The ruling coalition including PML-N, PPP, Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P), Awami Nation­al Party (ANP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) beside others will require to touch the digit of 64 to get a two third majority in the house.