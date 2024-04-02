Animals’ diseases rapidly spreading in S Waziristan

WANA - The animal diseases Kata (PPR) and foot and mouth disease (FMD) are spreading in South Waziristan very rapidly.
Hundreds of animals have died so far in South Waziristan, officials from the local veterinary Wana confirmed to the media persons. According to local sources, about 150 animals including cows, sheep and goats died in tehsil Birmal, tehsil Shakai, tehsil Wana and tehsil Toi khulla.
“Viral diseases, FMD and EPR can be controlled, but, owing to shortage of medicines in veterinary hospitals, we cannot control animals’ deaths in Lower Waziristan,” a local veterinary doctor, on condition not to be quoted, told the media persons. He said, FMD usually does not cause mortality but can cause economic loss due to weight loss, reduced milk production and restricted movement of animals.
According to the Livestock Department of South Waziristan, PPR is a viral disease that means it is transmitted from one animal to another.