Animals’ diseases rapidly spreading in S Waziristan

WANA - The animal diseases Kata (PPR) and foot and mouth disease (FMD) are spreading in South Waziristan very rapidly.

Hundreds of animals have died so far in South Waziristan, offi­cials from the local veterinary Wana confirmed to the media per­sons. According to local sources, about 150 animals including cows, sheep and goats died in tehsil Bir­mal, tehsil Shakai, tehsil Wana and tehsil Toi khulla.

“Viral diseases, FMD and EPR can be controlled, but, owing to shortage of medicines in veter­inary hospitals, we cannot con­trol animals’ deaths in Lower Wa­ziristan,” a local veterinary doctor, on condition not to be quoted, told the media persons. He said, FMD usually does not cause mortality but can cause economic loss due to weight loss, reduced milk pro­duction and restricted movement of animals.

According to the Livestock De­partment of South Waziristan, PPR is a viral disease that means it is transmitted from one animal to another.