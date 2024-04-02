Arrest warrants issued for PTI leaders in violence cases

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No. 1 Special Judge, Malik Ijaz Asif, on Monday issued non-bailable ar­rest warrants for former Depu­ty Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and PTI leader, Wasiq Qayyum Ab­basi, and another accused, Zohaib Ali Khan Afridi, for failing to ap­pear before the court in cases relat­ed to the May 9 violence. The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for another PTI former MPA, Umer Tanvir Butt, against personal sure­ty bonds worth Rs. 20,000 on the same charges. However, the ATC had granted pre-arrest bail to PTI former minister Zartaj Gull Wazir in the 13 cases registered against her with various police stations in Rawalpindi for her alleged involve­ment in the May 9 violence. The court instructed the police not to ar­rest the accused until April 17 and sent notices to the investigation of­ficers of the cases to produce the re­cords in court on the next hearing date. Earlier, PTI leader Zartaj Gul Wazir filed a bail petition through her lawyer, which was accepted by the court. Similarly, the ATC award­ed another PTI leader, Raja Talha Afrasiab Kiani (General Secretary North Punjab), bail against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 in a case relat­ed to the May 9 violence and arson. However, the police arrested the PTI leader outside the court and trans­ferred him to the Civil Lines police station for further investigation.