Arrest warrants issued for PTI leaders in violence cases

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No. 1 Special Judge, Malik Ijaz Asif, on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and PTI leader, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and another accused, Zohaib Ali Khan Afridi, for failing to appear before the court in cases related to the May 9 violence. The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for another PTI former MPA, Umer Tanvir Butt, against personal surety bonds worth Rs. 20,000 on the same charges. However, the ATC had granted pre-arrest bail to PTI former minister Zartaj Gull Wazir in the 13 cases registered against her with various police stations in Rawalpindi for her alleged involvement in the May 9 violence. The court instructed the police not to arrest the accused until April 17 and sent notices to the investigation officers of the cases to produce the records in court on the next hearing date. Earlier, PTI leader Zartaj Gul Wazir filed a bail petition through her lawyer, which was accepted by the court. Similarly, the ATC awarded another PTI leader, Raja Talha Afrasiab Kiani (General Secretary North Punjab), bail against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 in a case related to the May 9 violence and arson. However, the police arrested the PTI leader outside the court and transferred him to the Civil Lines police station for further investigation.