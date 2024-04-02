ATC grants 1-day transit remand of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mon­day handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former MNA Aliya Hamza and social media activist Sanam Javed to Mianwali police on a one-day tran­sit remand in connection with a new case of May 9 riots. Earlier, the Mian­wali police produced both accused before ATC Judge Arshad Javed after arresting them in the case. The police submitted an application for transit remand, stating that the accused had been arrested in connection with a case of torching the Kamar Mashani police station in Mianwali during the protests on May 9, 2023. The police requested the court to grant transit of the accused for producing them be­fore the court concerned in Sargodha. At this, the court granted a one-day transit remand of the accused and or­dered the police to produce them be­fore court concerned on April 2.