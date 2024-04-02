Tuesday, April 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bushra Bibi was poisoned in Bani Gala, alleges PTI founder

Bushra Bibi was poisoned in Bani Gala, alleges PTI founder
Web Desk
6:10 PM | April 02, 2024
National

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that his wife Bushra Bibi has been 'poisoned' in Bani Gala. 

The PTI founder made the startling revelations that the marks of poison were seen on her skin and tongue. 

The hearing of 190 million pounds case was held in Adiala jail on Tuesday. 

During the hearing, the PTI founder told Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana that attempts were made to administer poison to Bushra Bibi. 

“The court should pass an order for the medical examination of Bushra Bibi,” he said. 

The PTI founder demanded that Bushra Bibi should be examined by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum hospital. 

The court asked the PTI founder to move a detailed petition for medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024