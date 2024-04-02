CDA directed to ensure clean water supply for all citizens

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker of the National As­sembly of Pakistan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, emphasized the Capi­tal Development Authority’s (CDA) responsibility to provide safe drink­ing water for every citizen in the capital. He expressed dissatisfaction with the CDA’s management of wa­ter supply following a recent report by the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), which found contamination in water sam­ples from Parliament Lodges and Parliament House. Mustafa Shah conveyed these concerns during a meeting with senior CDA officers at Parliament House in Islamabad.

Expressing grave concern over the report’s findings, Mustafa Shah direct­ed the CDA to establish proper Stan­dard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cleaning water tanks in Parliament Lodges and Parliament House. He also instructed the CDA to ensure regular cleanliness of water tanks and to send water samples to PCRWR for testing at least every three months. Addition­ally, the Deputy Speaker insisted on examining water supply directly from PCRWR to avoid additional expenses from third-party sources, emphasiz­ing the importance of not incurring any extra budget in this regard.