Tuesday, April 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA directed to ensure clean water supply for all citizens

APP
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Speaker of the National As­sembly of Pakistan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, emphasized the Capi­tal Development Authority’s (CDA) responsibility to provide safe drink­ing water for every citizen in the capital. He expressed dissatisfaction with the CDA’s management of wa­ter supply following a recent report by the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), which found contamination in water sam­ples from Parliament Lodges and Parliament House. Mustafa Shah conveyed these concerns during a meeting with senior CDA officers at Parliament House in Islamabad.

Expressing grave concern over the report’s findings, Mustafa Shah direct­ed the CDA to establish proper Stan­dard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cleaning water tanks in Parliament Lodges and Parliament House. He also instructed the CDA to ensure regular cleanliness of water tanks and to send water samples to PCRWR for testing at least every three months. Addition­ally, the Deputy Speaker insisted on examining water supply directly from PCRWR to avoid additional expenses from third-party sources, emphasiz­ing the importance of not incurring any extra budget in this regard.

Health ministers chairs 2nd meeting of health advisory

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1711951895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024