CDWP approves one project, concept clearance proposal

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Mon­day approved one develop­ment project alongside a con­cept clearance proposal worth Rs 71.306 billion.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meet­ing, chaired by Deputy Chair­man Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, cleared the first phase of a concept clearance proposal for the “Promoting Sustain­able Public Private Partner­ship Program” valued at $250 million (approximately Rs 69.475 billion) and approved 5th revised PC-I for the estab­lishment of National Forensic Science Agency at Islamabad costing Rs1.831 billion.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, members Planning Commission, Ad­ditional Secretary Planning Kamran Rehman, representa­tives of the federal ministries and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The CDWP gave its green light to a project in the physi­cal planning & housing sector: “Establishment of National Forensic Science Agency at Is­lamabad (5th revised PC-1)”. This project, with a cost of Rs. 1,831.114 million, aims to establish a National Forensic Science Agency in Islamabad. This revised version focuses solely on the Islamabad agen­cy, whereas the original proj­ect approved in 2002 aimed to establish forensic science laboratories across provincial headquarters, with a main laboratory and training facili­ties in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Finance also presented a concept clearance proposal for the “Promoting Sustainable Public Private Partnership Program” with a total cost of $500 million. The CDWP approved the first phase of the program, valued at $250 million. This program aims to improve the environment for infrastructure financing by promoting public-private part­nerships (PPPs) at the federal level. It seeks to attract private investment in crucial sectors like roads, housing, healthcare, education, water & sanitation, and technology. The program will follow a programmatic approach to implement core policy, legal, and institutional reforms, and build capacity within relevant institutions to ensure long-term sustainabil­ity. It aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 pillars, which aim to transform Pakistan’s economy into one of the top 10 in the world by 2047.

The CDWP also undertook and discussed a working pa­per from the Ministry of Feder­al Education and Professional Training regarding the estab­lishment of a Danish School at Kuri Road, Islamabad. The project was given a go ahead and sponsors asked to conduct feasibility study, rationalise cost and firm up governance model. The estimated cost of the project was over Rs 5.1 billion, which will be funded from the Federal PSDP.